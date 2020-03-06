A pair of Scottsboro High School fishermen have booked their trip to nationals.
Scottsboro BassCat fishing team anglers Tanner Barclay and AJ Widgeon qualified for the Mossy Oak Bassmaster National Championship on Kentucky Lake in August thanks to a strong finish in a qualifying tournament at Smith Lake near Cullman on Sunday.
Barclay and Widgeon finished 14th in the 250-boat field for the Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Series’ Smith Lake Open. The Top-25 finishers qualified for nationals.
“It was tough fishing for everyone, (but) Tanner and AJ managed to catch four fish weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces,” said Scottsboro fishing coach Cully Nelson.
The winning duo, Alex Bradley and Rylan Greene of Chapman (South Carolina) High School won the tournament title with a five-fish catch of 12 pounds, 11 ounces. Brody Hooper and Landon Franks of Cullman were the runners-up with a four-fish catch of 12 pounds, 10 ounces.
Scottsboro had seven boats (two anglers each) fish in the high school division tournament and five boats in the junior division.
Wynn Reed and Carter Cooper finished 26th for the BassCats with a three-fish catch for 7.1 pounds while Connor McLaughlin and Barclay Butler were 49th (two fish weighing five pounds), Addison Gunter and Tracy Robinson 103rd (one fish weighing 2 pounds, 5 ounces), Cameron Thompson and Grant West 120th (one fish weighing two pounds), Kolby Clark and Landon Grider 122nd (one fish weighing one pound, 15 ounces) and Buckner Anderson and Greyson Widgeon 144th (one fish weighing 1 pound, 10 ounces).
“We will now jump into the Alabama Bass Nation Tide division in hopes of qualifying more teams for the state championship, which will be held at Goose Pond (in May), and ultimately more teams joining these (Barclay and Widgeon) at nationals,” Nelson said. “We can’t thank our sponsors and this community enough for their support of the BassCats, as well as our parents and boat captains. All this is possible because of them.”
