Carter Herberholz
Scottsboro High School Junior
This week’s outstanding youth is an honor student who is active in several groups at his school. Carter Herberholz is a junior at Scottsboro High School.
Carter is a member of the FBLA (Future Business Leaders Of America), and he serves as the vice president. He is also the president of his junior class and has been elected as a class officer each of his high school years.
As an honor student, Carter has been recognized at the STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Program each semester. He has earned the gold card for maintaining an All A average.
Carter is a member of the Key Club and works with SCT TV. He also participates in Passport to Possibility. He has earned his Microsoft Office certification.
Math is this high school junior’s favorite school subject.
“There’s only one way to learn it, and it never changes,” Carter adds.
Carter will be a senior next year, and he is already preparing for the road to further education. He plans to attend the University of Alabama where he will enter the science and technology field of study.
When this busy young man has free time, he loves going out on the lake.
He enjoys hanging out with his friends and attending Alabama football games. He has a seasonal job at the Rec Com where he referees youth soccer.
Betty Esslinger, English teacher at Scottsboro High School, says, “Carter is a very conscientious student and a strong leader. He is responsible, respectful, and cooperative.”
Carter is the son of Larry and Dede Herberholz. His siblings are Ciara, Chase, and Christian.
He attends St. Jude’s Catholic Church.
