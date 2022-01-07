Jackson County Circuit Clerk Bart Buchanan has closed his office to walk-in traffic due to a COVID outbreak. Buchanan said the office will be closed at least until Thursday, Jan. 13.
“The public will have access to make restitution payments, file civil complaints, protection from abuse and more,” said Buchanan. “Paperwork will be sitting outside our offices.”
Circuit Judge John Graham, the presiding judge, said he and Judge Brent Benson and Judge Don Word support Buchanan in this decision.
“As before when this occurred, there is a drop box outside the office for payments, filings and the like,” said Graham. “E-filing is unaffected by COVID, so that’s always available to us.”
Buchanan said if there are any questions concerning civil and domestic violence matters, contact 256-574-9203. If there questions concerning circuit criminal, call 256-574-9328. Any questions concerning district criminal, call 256-574-9325.
“Your safety, along with assisting you in all matters, is our main priority,” said Buchanan.
