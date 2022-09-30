Her smile lit up the room, and a radiant glow shined in her eyes, as Deborah Dunsmore talked about becoming Scottsboro’s first female city judge.
“I’m excited about this new role,” said Dunsmore, who has served the past five years as a city prosecutor. “I just want to help the city anyway I can.”
The Scottsboro City Council named Dunsmore the city’s new judge, also naming Patricia Cobb Stewart and Chip Jenkins as city prosecutors.
For Dunsmore, she came a long way from Paint Rock Valley where life wasn’t always easy, and money could be scarce.
“My dad couldn’t read and write,” she said. “My mom didn’t graduate high school. But they both worked hard, giving me a chance.”
A graduate of Paint Rock Valley High School, Dunsmore received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Montevallo in 1994.
“After graduating, I returned home to Jackson County and worked in human resources for a publicly-traded multinational manufacturing firm.
She received a second degree in Human Resources Management from UAH in 2001. Dunsmore spent 10 years working in human resources.
While still working, she attended law school at night, receiving her Juris Doctorate from the Birmingham School of Law in 2006.
On Tuesday, Circuit Judge John Graham swore her into her new position. It was a special moment, Dunsmore said, remembering she started practicing law the same time Graham became circuit judge, in 2006.
Graham said he had the privilege years ago of representing Dunsmore’s parents, which is when he met her.
“Her mother and father were enormously proud of her,” said Graham. “They would be even more so today.”
Dunsmore said her appointment to the position can show young females what women can accomplish, believing in themselves.
Graham added that the Scottsboro Municipal Court has a tradition of distinguished men serving as its judge.
“Now a very distinguished and capable woman joins that list,” said Graham. “I am confident that she will do an outstanding and honorable job in her new role.”
