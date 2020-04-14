According to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), Wiregrass Contracting will begin work on a $2.6 million resurfacing project on Alabama Highway 35, between County Road 67 and Breland Bluff Road in Section, on Monday, April 20.
ALDOT spokesperson Seth Burkett said work will take place from about 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily.
“During work hours, traffic will be directed through the work zone by pilot car,” said Burkett. “Please expect delays and plan travel accordingly. Local traffic may seek alternate routes.”
Burkett added that drainage improvements on Highway 35, between Alabama Highway 40 in Scottsboro and Alabama Highway 71 in Section, will continue through Friday, April 17.
“On some days, there is the possibility this operation will require a reduction of traffic to one travel lane, meaning southbound traffic will not remain free-flowing,” said Burkett. “Motorists in both directions may experience delays.”
Burkett said on these days, flaggers will be in place to halt traffic at the top and bottom of Sand Mountain.
“A pilot car will lead motorists through the work zone, alternating between southbound and northbound,” added Burkett.
