Four Jackson County high school basketball players have received statewide recognition from the Alabama Sports Writers Association for their efforts during the 2022-23 season.
Pisgah senior Kallie Tinker and North Sand Mountain senior Chandler Sullivan were first-team Class 2A All-State selections while Skyline junior Kaina King and Scottsboro senior Tyson Sexton were second-team Class 1A and 5A All-State picks respectively by the ASWA, which released its all-state teams on Sunday.
It’s the third all-state selection for Tinker. The Gadsden State commit, who helped Pisgah win four state championships (2019-22) during her high school career, averaged 16.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.6 steals for the Eagles during her senior season while helping the Eagles go 17-10 and reach the Northeast Regional.
Sullivan earned all-state honors for the first time after averaging a double-double on the season. He averaged 19.5 points and 16.5 rebounds for the Bison, helping them win a Jackson County Tournament championship and post 25 wins. He finished his career as NSM’s all-time leading rebound. He also averaged 2.7 blocked shots and 1.6 assists per game.
It’s the second all-state selection for Sexton, who was a Class 6A third-team all-stater a year ago. The Montevallo signee finished his senior season averaging 15.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals while helping Scottsboro go 24-9 and win the Class 5A Northeast Regional championship to advance to the state tournament for the second time in three seasons. Sexton was the Class 5A Northeast Regional MVP and was selected to the Class 5A All-State Tournament after totaling 20 points and five rebounds in Scottsboro’s 70-51 loss to eventual undefeated 5A state champion Valley.
King, who was honorable mention Class 1A All-State a year ago, averaged 15.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists as Skyline went 29-5 and lost to eventual 1A state champion Spring Garden in the Northeast Regional finals.
