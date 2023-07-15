The cover came off Thursday name revealing the official name of the Kevin Dukes Career and Innovation Academy. Following a brief dedication led by Superintendent Jason Davidson, members of the family as well as others in attendance were treated to a tour of this one-of-a-kind facility for the students of Jackson County. Members of the Dukes family stopped in front of the name. They are Eddie and Lynn Cisco, Kevin Dukes’s in-laws; son Will; daughter Laurel Grace; wife Shannon, and son Sam; and brother Roger Dukes and his wife, Erica.