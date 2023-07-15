The name for the new career tech facility for Jackson County was officially changed to the Kevin Dukes Career and Innovation Academy to honor Dukes’s dedication to the students of Jackson County. There were tears, smiles, and a lot of hugs as the name was revealed during a brief ceremony at the facility Thursday morning. The late Jackson County Superintendent of Education Kevin Dukes was the man with the vision for this one-of-a-kind facility to serve the students of Jackson County.
Jackson County Superintendent Jason Davidson presided over the unveiling of the name. When he became superintendent, he said he would do everything he could to see Dukes’s dream fulfilled. That has become reality, and many Jackson County citizens were able to tour the Academy this morning.
Representing Dukes were members of his family including his wife, Shannon, and their three children, Laurel Grace, Sam, and Will; his brother, Roger, and his wife, Erica; and his in-laws, Eddie and Lynn Cisco.
The ceremony was attended by many retired and currently employed educators who had worked with Dukes. Others in attendance included Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy; representing Scottsboro City Schools were Superintendent Amy Childress, Ken Holder, and Jason Hass; IMPACT was represented by Director Cathy Mitchell, Carolyn Deerman, Jeppa Moody, Bill White, and Deborah Barclay; several members of the business and industry community; and many friends of the family.
Drew McNutt, Career Tech Director, and Michael Counts, Career Tech Coordinator, and many instructors who will be teaching at this new facility were in attendance. They have been working hard to make sure this facility is ready for students next month.
Davidson led a tour of the facility, and practically everyone joined in to get a first hand view. You could feel the excitement and the pride for this state-of-the-art facility. One thing heard spoken by several of those during the tour was, “The students of Jackson County are very fortunate”.
The Jackson County teachers will have their in-service meeting on August 1 at the Kevin Dukes Career and Innovation Academy. There will be an official grand opening on Oct. 23 which will be three years from the time ground was broken to start work on the facility.
