Macy McAllister
Pisgah High School Class of 2022
A top academic student with plans to become an accountant is this week’s outstanding youth. Macy McAllister is a member of the Pisgah High School 2022 graduating class.
Macy is a member of the Beta Club and earned the Scholastic Achievement Award for being in the Top Five Percent in Jackson County. Macy was honored at the Jackson County All Academic Banquet. She has been an honor roll student throughout high school.
This young lady was also active with the FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America). She is a member of the National English Honor Society.
Macy has earned a Partner Scholarship to Shorter University. She was also awarded an academic scholarship to Northeast Alabama Community College.
Math is Macy’s favorite school subject.
“It comes easy to me,” she adds.
This young lady is gifted in brainstorming, mathematical thinking, problem solving, and strategic thinking.
Macy has a part-time job at Unclaimed Baggage. When she has free time, Macy enjoys hanging out with her family.
This hardworking teen is the daughter of April and Nathaniel Hughes and Steven McAllister. Her siblings are Taylor, Kaylee, Isabella, Elena, Braxten, Negan and Bostyn.
Cindy and Jerry Walls are her grandparents. She has a dog named Buddy.
Macy attends the Larkinsville Baptist Church.
