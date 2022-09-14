Christmas Charities of Jackson County will begin taking applications for assistance during the holidays during the week of Sept. 19-24.
Board President Robbie Copenhaver said numbers of applications are expected to be up this year after a drop off the past two years.
“The poverty level in Jackson County has increased 12 percent since last year,” said Copenhaver. “The last two years numbers have been down.”
Copenhaver said COVID and stimulus checks likely contributed to lower numbers the past two years.
“Many people getting stimulus checks probably didn’t think they qualified,” he added.
If you think you qualify for assistance, you must bring social security cards for everyone in your household, proof of food stamps by statement, proof of income by current paystub and current utility bill with head of household’s name.
Applicants can apply at the following locations:
• Bridgeport – Bridgeport Lions Club Building, Tuesday, Sept. 20 and Thursday, Sept. 22, from 1-5 p.m. both days.
• Dutton – Dutton Town Hall/Library, Tuesday, Sept. 20, Wednesday, Sept. 21 and Thursday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
• Flat Rock/North Sand Mountain/Bryant – Works of Faith, Thursday, Sept. 22 through Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
• Pisgah/Rosalie – Pisgah Baptist Church, Wednesday, Sept. 21 through Friday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
• Scottsboro/Hollywood/Woodville/Paint Rock/Paint Rock Valley/Langston/Skyline – Jackson County DHR (old Brownwood School, 305 Bingham Street), Monday, Sept. 19-Friday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
• Section/Macedonia – Section Town Hall, Monday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
• Stevenson/Fackler – Michael Scott Learning Center, Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Applicants are encouraged to apply at the center nearest their home. There will be no makeup days. COVID policies will be in place with only person per family allowed in the buildings.
