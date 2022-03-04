HTPG, in Scottsboro, will hold its third annual Superhero 5K on Saturday, April 9, at 201 Thomas French Drive.
Pam Willingham, HTPG’s human resource manager, said the 5K race is a nonprofit event with 100 percent of the proceeds being donated to the Jackson County Children’s Advocacy Center.
The Advocacy Center provides a safe and supportive environment to put the children it serves at ease. The staff provides forensic interviews, therapy services and advocacy for child victims and their families within Jackson County.
“Last year, we raised over $10,000 for the American Heart Association,” said Willingham. “We have continued to grow our 5K over the years with over 150 people registered in 2019. We offer the 5K which is 3.1 miles, and we also have a fun run for children up to 12 years of age. Walkers are welcome to.”
Willingham said the Fun Run is dedicated to Brian Bradford, an employee of HTPG who was lost several years ago to a heart attack.
“So it is called the Brian Bradford Memorial Fun Run,” said Willingham.
The cost is $25 for the 5K and $15 for the Fun Run. The deadline to enter to receive the HTPG 5K shirt is March 21.
“Winners will receive winners medals, and we will also have door prizes to be given away as well,” said Willingham.
To register and for more race information, visit runsignup.com/race/AL/Scottsboro/HTPG5K or visit HTPG’s Facebook page.
