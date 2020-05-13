There will be a parade today as Highlands Health and Rehab and Cloverdale Manor come together to celebrate National Nursing Home Week.
“It’s an idea we had to join forces,” said Mary Anne Blevins-Newcom, of Highlands Health and Rehab. “We wanted to reach out to the community one time. It’s for our residents, so the community can love on them.”
The parade is set to start at 2 p.m. with lineup at 1:30 p.m. on Parks Avenue, behind the Jackson County Jail. Police will be present to direct the parade.
Newcom said the parade will start at Cloverdale and end at Highlands.
“For the enjoyment of residents from both facilities, please plan to do the complete parade route,” she said.
Newcom encourages everyone to decorate their vehicles with posters and balloons. She asks that everyone stay in their vehicles to keep residents safe from COVID-19.
“The parade will not stop to allow items to be given or left for residents,” said Newcom.
