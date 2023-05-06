The Scottsboro softball team added another area title to the program’s trophy case Tuesday night.
The No. 3-ranked Wildcats clawed rival Guntersville 16-0 in four innings in the Class 5A Area 14 Tournament championship round at the Scottsboro High School Baseball/Softball Complex.
The win completed a 2-0 run through the area tournament for the Wildcats, who got a semifinal-round bye on Monday and defeated Guntersville 14-4 in the winners bracket final Monday night prior to defeating GHS again on Tuesday.
It was the third straight area championship for Scottsboro and its 13th all-time.
“They came out the last two days and took care of business,”
said first-year Scottsboro head coach Kevin Thompson of his Wildcats, who outscored area foes Crossville and Guntersville 94-5 in six games this season.
Next up for Scottsboro (33-10-2) is the Class 5A East Central Regional at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville May 11-12. The Wildcats play Area 9 runner-up and No. 4 Moody — the Blue Devils were upset in their area tournament by St. Clair County — in the opening round on Thursday, May 11 at 9 a.m.
The Scottsboro-Moody winner and loser play the Southside-Lincoln winner and loser in the winners bracket semifinals or an elimination game. The other first-round matchups are St. Clair County vs. Guntersville and No. 10 Alexandria vs. Sardis. The top-two finishers in the eight-team regional advances to play in the Class 5A State Tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford May 17-18.
“Starting now, it’s a new season,” Thompson said. “We’ve got to turn the page and focus on (the regional). This gives us a week to prepare. There will be some tough teams there so we’ve got to refocus and put the time in, the work in, and see what we can do.”
Tuesday’s win was Scottsboro’s 22nd shutout victory of the season.
“Our pitchers have pitched well and we’ve played good defense behind them,” Thompson said.
Senior Ashley Smart pitched a four-inning perfect game for the Wildcats, striking out nine of the 12 batters she faced while earning the win in the circle in her final home game.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro scored three runs in each of the first two innings before adding four in the third and six in the fourth to invoke the mercy rule.
The Wildcats took a 3-0 lead in the first on Brooklyn McGee’s RBI fielder’s choice and Anna Stuart Dawson’s two-run single.
Scottsboro upped its lead to 6-0 in the second when Emma Cunningham scored on a passed ball, Kambrie Doss scored on McGee’s RBI groundout and Anna Claire Crocker scored on another passed ball, and the lead grew to 10-0 in the third thanks to Morgan Perkins’ RBI sacrifice fly, Shila Wadkins’ run on a passed ball and Smart’s two-run double.
The Wildcats ended the game in the bottom of the fourth thanks to Perkins’ RBI single and Doss’ RBI sacrifice fly before Smart hit a walk-off mercy-rule invoking three-run home run.
Smart closed with two hits, a walk and five RBIs for Scottsboro, which got one hit and three RBIs from Perkins, two hits and one RBI from Doss, one hit and two RBIs from Dawson, two RBIs from McGee, two hits from Austin McNeese and two walks each from Cunningham and Amaya Whitson while Wadkins was hit by a pitch during all three of her plate appearances.
In Monday’s five-inning win over Guntersville, Smart had two hits and three RBIs and Whitson had two hits and two RBIs for Scottsboro while Perkins had two hits and one RBI. McNeese totaled one hit, one walk and three RBIs for the Wildcats, who also got one hit, two walks and one RBI from Doss and one hit from Wadkins. Dawson pitched the first two innings and recorded six strikeouts while Crocker struck out three batters in two innings pitched and Jayda Matayo struck out one in one inning.
The area championship was the sixth in six tries — there were no area tournaments in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — for Thompson, who has now won area tournament championships at Skyline, North Jackson and Scottsboro.
“I’m proud of that. I’m thankful to all three schools that gave me chance,” Thompson said. “I’ve been around some good coaches and players. I’m blessed.”
