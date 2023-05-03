Scottsboro Electric Power Board (SEPB) has earned a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3)® designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.
The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity. SEPB joins 271public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation.
“Receiving an RP3 designation is a great honor signifying a utility has demonstrated commitment to industry best practices,” says Troy Adams, Chair of APPA’s RP3 Review Panel and General Manager at Manitowoc Public Utilities, Wisconsin. “And ultimately, the culture developed from this pursuit of excellence and continued improvement through the RP3 program results in measurable value delivered to the local community”
“We couldn’t be prouder to be honored with this designation,” said Phillip Chaney, General Manager of Scottsboro Electric Power Board. “This is fourth time SEPB has won this award, and the highest-level designation we have obtained. We were able to achieve this designation by the hard work and dedication of our employees, who really care about powering our community. But, this designation is not a final destination. We are committed to continuing to look for ways to improve our operations and service to our customers.”
The American Public Power Association has offered the RP3 designation for 18 years now. APPA is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 49 million people in 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. APPA advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations.
