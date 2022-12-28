10. RUNNING RAMPANT 4-2
Caroline Starr is reminded each time she steps off her porch. That’s where she sees where her cat, “Frankie,” was killed.
For almost three months, two black lab/pitbull mixed dogs have run rampant in Scottsboro, killing at least seven cats.
“We’ve confirmed seven cats killed, and three more cats attacked,” said Sgt. Ryan Putman, of the Scottsboro Police Department.
Starr said the cats killed were older, domesticated cats.
“Every single cat was drug off a porch or patio,” she said.
On Monday, one of the dogs was caught, according to Putman.
“We got a call the dogs were running on Larkin Street,” he said. “We were able to catch one of them.”
Putman said police are investigating who the owner of the dogs is.
Starr said the last couple of months have been a nightmare for many residents.
“It’s been very traumatizing,” she said. “There’s no telling how many cats these dogs have killed, not reported.”
The dogs have roamed and sought their prey on Cherry Street, Charlotte Avenue, Scott Street, College Street, Larkin Street, Panorama Avenue, Kirby Street and Bingham Street.
The dogs normally were caught on videos late into the night and early morning.
“You never see the dogs in the daytime,” Starr said.
Starr credited Animal Control officer Mike Venable and the Scottsboro Police Department.
“Mike has worked extensively locating these dogs,” she said. “The police department has as well. They just disappear during the day.”
Starr said she is hoping the threat of the dog attacks has been reduced since the one was caught Monday.
“There is still one out there.”
9. GAS PRICES SOAR 5-21-22
Gas prices have skyrocketed in the past couple of weeks, putting a hurt on motorists locally and across the nation.
Charity Kane Mountain works as a delivery driver.
“People are getting more deliveries, so they can save money on gas, but they don’t tip,” said Mountain. “So, I leave work every day in the negative.”
According to AAA Alabama, price per gallon reached $4.30 across the state, including Jackson County, where in places it’s even higher. In the past week, the cost has risen 18 cents and 47 cents in the past month.
“Gasoline and diesel prices alike saw strong upward momentum last week as oil prices continued to climb after the EU signaled its desire to sanction Russia,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Locally, it’s struggle with most residents.
“Both my company trucks are 4x4 lifted trucks and V8s, so it’s taking a bite out of my profits,” said Daniel J. Grierson Jr. “I can’t charge the customer the whole clip, or I will lose customers.”
Warren Spears said he spent $436 last week in gas just to go back and forth to work.
“That was at $4.09 a gallon,” said Spears. “It’s now $4.25 a gallon. It’s a necessary evil in order to pay the bills.”
De Haan said new records continue to be set on a near daily basis.
“Demand continues to edge higher and inventories of both gasoline and diesel continue to decline, temperatures warm and motorists get back outside, and we near the Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer driving season,” he added. “While the increases may start to slow in the days ahead as pump prices catch up to oil, there isn’t much reason to be optimistic that we’ll see a plunge any time soon.”
Breanna Troup said she has had to cancel her children’s therapy session because she doesn’t have the extra gas money to take them.
“$20 doesn’t even move the gas hand,” she added.
Gas prices are affecting everyday life, as well, for most people.
“Being on Social Security, I just go where I have to,” said Deborah Green. “In between gas prices and groceries, it’s hard to make ends meet.”
8. Nance wins full term as Jackson County Commission chairman 5-28-22
Three days after the Republican Primary, Bill Nance sits in his office, a little more relaxed but still focused on the job at hand.
On Tuesday, Nance received 57.7 percent of the vote in defeating Commissioner Jason Venable 4,584-3,359 for the Republican nomination for Jackson County Commission chairman. With no Democratic opposition, Nance earns a full term in the position, which will begin in November.
“I am quite thankful for the people who have given me the opportunity to serve,” said Nance.
The past year has found change for Nance, in some ways. In the way of leading, though, he continues on as he has for over 50 years.
Nance was appointed to the position by Gov. Kay Ivey May 2, 2021. He said he had some people ask him to consider the appointment.
“It took a real discussion with my wife,” Nance said. “We live in this county. We love this county. If I can help, I want to help.”
At first, Nance did not plan to run for a full term. Over the course of the past year, that changed.
“I realized I wanted to serve the people,” he said. “I enjoy coming to work each day.”
Nance voluntarily enlisted in the Army in 1968 and served almost 35 years, retiring as a major general. A campaign process was new to him, he said.
“I had good people working for us,” Nance said. “I appreciate that.”
Much like his military career, working for the future, while making the present strong, keys Nance.
“Our county has great opportunity for the future,” he said. “We sit in a great position. But we have real work to do, starting with infrastructure.”
Nance said work includes bringing the Internet across the county, having good water and sewer and roads.
“We’ve got to solve the infrastructure that will allow us to bring business in, help us grow in population and have an economic benefit,” said Nance.
Nance said challenges remain, such as structural issues in the courthouse that must be dealt with.
“We’ve got to have a county plan,” he said. “We’ve got to bring people together, figure out what our focus is and our priorities.”
Nance hasn’t reveled in victory since Tuesday night. Instead, it’s been work as normal.
“I’ve still got a job to do,” he said.
After Tuesday, there’s been meetings, trips to Huntsville and picking up signs.
“We are picking up signs as quickly as possible,” he added.
Nance said his door will always be open for the people of Jackson County.
“You can come see me,” he said.
7. HIGHLANDS NAMES NEW PRESIDENT 8-31
Ashley Pool has been named the president of Highlands Medical Center (HMC), beginning Oct. 10, according to an announcement from Jeff Samz, CEO of Huntsville Hospital Health System and Dawn Pettengill, chair of the Highlands Medical Center Board of Directors.
A nurse practitioner and administrator by training, Pool has more than 25 years of healthcare experience. She succeeds John Anderson, who is retiring from the role he occupied as an interim for over two years.
Before coming to HMC, Pool served as CEO and COO of Lakeland Community Hospital in Haleyville. During her tenure there, she led the hospital from near closure to become a sustainable rural hospital.
Previous to that, she spent five years as an intensive care nurse and over 16 years as a nurse practitioner owning her own clinic in Limestone County.
Pool said she is very excited to be joining Highlands and Huntsville Hospital Health System team.
“I know that I speak for everyone in thanking John Anderson for his leadership and tireless dedication,” said Pool. “It’s obvious, because of Highland’s designation as a 4-Star CMS hospital, that there is an exceptionally talented group of people focused on delivering the best care possible to those they serve. We will continue to focus on the future in terms of system growth, reputation, quality outcomes and cutting-edge care.”
Pettengill said Pool is highly qualified and has the leadership experience needed to continue the positive course for expanding services and improving quality to the patients of HMC.
“She is going to love our wonderful community,” said Pettengill. “I also want to sincerely thank our current president, John Anderson, for coming out of retirement to provide his strong and steady leadership during some extraordinary times. As if handling the challenges of the pandemic weren’t enough, his experienced assistance with the transition to joining the Huntsville Hospital System proved he was the man for the job.”
Samz agreed, as he welcomed Pool, saying she is well prepared to lead the Highlands team.
“She brings great experience in nursing and in hospital administration to the role,” said Samz. “We look forward to working together in serving the residents of Jackson County and Scottsboro.”
Samz also thanked Anderson for the job he has done the last two plus years in leading the hospital, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pool received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in nursing from the University of Alabama in Huntsville and her Master’s Degree in Management of Health Care from Vanderbilt University.
Pool is active in community service as a member of Rotary, Civitan and previous chamber of commerce board member. She also serves on various committees in the Alabama Hospital Association.
Pool is married to Dr. Tracy Pool and has four children, two stepchildren, four granddaughters and two more grandchildren on the way.
6. DUNSMORE FIRST FEMALE CITY JUDGE 10-1
Her smile lit up the room, and a radiant glow shined in her eyes, as Deborah Dunsmore talked about becoming Scottsboro’s first female city judge.
“I’m excited about this new role,” said Dunsmore, who has served the past five years as a city prosecutor. “I just want to help the city anyway I can.”
The Scottsboro City Council named Dunsmore the city’s new judge, also naming Patricia Cobb Stewart and Chip Jenkins as city prosecutors.
For Dunsmore, she came a long way from Paint Rock Valley where life wasn’t always easy, and money could be scarce.
“My dad couldn’t read and write,” she said. “My mom didn’t graduate high school. But they both worked hard, giving me a chance.”
A graduate of Paint Rock Valley High School, Dunsmore received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Montevallo in 1994.
“After graduating, I returned home to Jackson County and worked in human resources for a publicly-traded multinational manufacturing firm.
She received a second degree in Human Resources Management from UAH in 2001. Dunsmore spent 10 years working in human resources.
While still working, she attended law school at night, receiving her Juris Doctorate from the Birmingham School of Law in 2006.
On Tuesday, Circuit Judge John Graham swore her into her new position. It was a special moment, Dunsmore said, remembering she started practicing law the same time Graham became circuit judge, in 2006.
Graham said he had the privilege years ago of representing Dunsmore’s parents, which is when he met her.
“Her mother and father were enormously proud of her,” said Graham. “They would be even more so today.”
Dunsmore said her appointment to the position can show young females what women can accomplish, believing in themselves.
Graham added that the Scottsboro Municipal Court has a tradition of distinguished men serving as its judge.
“Now a very distinguished and capable woman joins that list,” said Graham. “I am confident that she will do an outstanding and honorable job in her new role.”
