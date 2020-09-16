The North Sand Mountain football team is an undefeated team thus far in 2020. Now NSM is a ranked team.
NSM (3-0, 2-0 in Class 2A Region 7) is ranked No. 10 in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings. Coach Keith Kirby’s Bison travel to Tanner in region play Friday night.
Meanwhile, North Jackson (3-0, 2-0 in Class 4A Region 7) picked up votes in the Class 4A poll. The Chiefs play at No. 5-ranked Madison Academy in an important region showdown on Friday.
Here are the complete Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (23); 3-0; 276
2. Linden; 3-0; 205
3. Sweet Water; 2-1; 179
4. Maplesville; 3-1; 162
5. Notasulga; 2-0; 135
6. Pickens Co.; 2-1; 110
7. Decatur Heritage; 2-2; 82
8. Millry; 3-0; 77
9. Winterboro; 4-0; 45
10. Florala; 3-0; 33
Others receiving votes: Valley Head (3-1) 5, Loachapoka (2-1) 1, Marengo (1-2) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (21); 3-0; 269
2. Randolph Co. (2); 3-0; 196
3. Mars Hill Bible; 3-1; 171
4. Red Bay; 2-0; 158
5. Lanett; 3-1; 145
6. Spring Garden; 3-0; 116
7. G.W. Long; 2-0; 97
8. Clarke Co.; 3-0; 69
9. Elba; 3-1; 37
10. North Sand Mountain; 3-0; 15
Others receiving votes: Falkville (4-0) 13, Luverne (2-1) 10, Westbrook Chr. (3-0) 5, Geneva Co. (3-0) 3, Abbeville (3-0) 2, Addison (2-2) 2, Ariton (2-2) 2, Colbert Co. (4-0) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (23); 3-0; 276
2. Fyffe; 3-0; 206
3. Walter Wellborn; 3-0; 180
4. Flomaton; 3-0; 154
5. T.R. Miller; 3-1; 133
6. Catholic-Montgomery; 3-1; 100
7. Pike Co.; 2-1; 94
8. Ohatchee; 3-1; 75
9. Bayside Aca.; 4-0; 41
10. Montgomery Aca.; 4-0; 22
Others receiving votes: Thomasville (3-0) 9, Opp (3-1) 7, Reeltown (2-2) 6, Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-2) 5, East Lawrence (3-0) 3.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (18); 4-0; 260
2. Bibb Co. (5); 4-0; 221
3. Gordo; 4-0; 176
4. Madison Co.; 4-0; 150
5. Madison Aca.; 3-0; 128
6. Mobile Chr.; 3-0; 118
7. Jacksonville; 3-1; 81
8. Etowah; 2-1; 50
9. Vigor; 2-1; 44
10. Good Hope; 4-0; 38
Others receiving votes: Jackson (3-1) 19, West Limestone (3-0) 11, Handley (1-0) 4, Straughn (4-0) 4, Munford (3-1) 2, North Jackson (3-0) 2, St. James (2-1) 2, Williamson (2-2) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Central-Clay Co. (20); 4-0; 265
2. St. Paul's (2); 4-0; 208
3. Ramsay; 3-0; 175
4. Pleasant Grove (1); 2-1; 170
5. Faith-Mobile; 4-0; 127
6. Guntersville; 3-0; 112
7. Alexandria; 3-0; 106
8. Pike Road; 4-0; 70
9. Demopolis; 4-0; 35
10. UMS-Wright; 2-2; 21
Others receiving votes: Fairview (3-1) 8, Russellville (4-0) 8, Greenville (3-1) 3, Sylacauga (3-1) 3.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mountain Brook (17); 3-0; 257
2. Oxford (6); 3-1; 224
3. Blount; 3-1; 174
4. Pinson Valley; 3-1; 157
5. Clay-Chalkville; 4-0; 136
6. Saraland; 3-1; 119
7. Opelika; 2-1; 97
8. Lee-Montgomery; 3-1; 61
9. Cullman; 4-0; 48
10. McGill-Toolen; 1-1; 11
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (4-0) 10, Muscle Shoals (2-1) 9, Eufaula (2-2) 6, Pelham (3-1) 2.
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (21); 4-0; 269
2. Hewitt-Trussville (2); 4-0; 211
3. Hoover; 4-0; 184
4. Auburn; 4-0; 161
5. Austin; 4-0; 140
6. Central-Phenix City; 2-2; 103
7. Prattville; 3-1; 65
8. Fairhope; 3-1; 43
9. Oak Mountain; 4-0; 41
10. Daphne; 3-1; 25
Others receiving votes: Theodore (3-1) 22, Enterprise (3-0) 21, James Clemens (2-2) 16, Murphy (4-0) 10.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Glenwood (21); 4-0; 270
2. Chambers Aca.; 4-0; 196
3. Bessemer Aca. (1); 2-1; 180
4. Pike Liberal Arts; 3-0; 148
5. Autauga Aca. (1); 1-1; 143
6. Escambia Aca.; 3-1; 126
7. Jackson Aca.; 5-0; 85
8. Macon-East; 4-0; 51
9. Patrician; 2-1; 50
10. Edgewood; 3-1; 23
Others receiving votes: Morgan Aca. (3-0) 19, Tuscaloosa Aca. (1-2) 16, Monroe Aca. (1-2) 3, Sparta (1-2) 1.
