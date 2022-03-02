Aidan Tubbs
Scottsboro High School Senior
A young lady who already knows her career path is this week’s outstanding youth. Aidan Tubbs is a senior at Scottsboro High School.
Aidan is a member of the Interact Club and the Senior Council. She is also a Top Cat.
As a sophomore Aidan was chosen by her classmates as the homecoming attendant. This year she was voted Miss Top Cat.
History is Aidan’s favorite school subject.
“I have always been intrigued by historical events,” she adds.
In addition to attending school, Aidan works extended morning and afternoons at Mother’s Day Out. She is a big people person.
In her free time she loves doing anything social. She is happy staying in or going out with her friends. She also enjoys shopping with her mom.
This outstanding teen will always go the extra mile to cheer people up and do her best to put a smile on their face. She is everyone’s number one fan.
Upon graduating from high school, Aidan plans to attend the University of North Alabama. She will major in elementary education.
Aidan is the daughter of Jason and LuAnne Tubbs and has one brother, Hudson. Her grandparents are Dennis and Mary Miller and Mack and Josie Tubbs.
She has a miniature Schnauzer named Tucker.
Aidan attends Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
