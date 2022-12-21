Lucy Alred
North Jackson High School Senior
A young lady who is an honor student and cheerleader is this week’s outstanding youth. Lucy Alred is a senior at North Jackson High School.
As a student who maintains an A and B average, Lucy is a member of the Beta Club. She is also on the school Math Team and serves as an office aide.
Lucy has earned the Good Citizenship Award. She also won a writing award at a competition at Northeast Alabama Community College.
This busy teen is a dual enrollment student and will graduate with a short term certificate from Northeast at the same time she graduates from high school. This is the equivalent of one year of college.
In addition to her academics, Lucy serves as a cheerleader for the North Jackson Chiefs. She said she might cheer at the college level, but she is still deciding about that.
English is Lucy’s favorite school subject.
“I want to write a book one day,” she adds.
Lucy would encourage incoming freshmen to be involved in everything. “Don’t involve yourself in drama. Go to all the games, dress up for themed school days, make friends especially with faculty and teachers, take all the college courses that you can, and most importantly, be kind. You never know what others are going through. People may forget what sports you played or what you wore to school, but they will never forget how you made them feel.”
When reflecting on her favorite things about North Jackson High School, Lucy said, “All of the faculty are so sweet. They make an effort to involve everyone. The principal, Mr. (Josh) Harding is so involved and makes himself like one of us instead of trying to control everything. The secretary, Ms. Linzye, is always a listening ear to anyone that needs it. I could say something about each teacher here. Everyone is the reason I am proud to be a Chief.”
Lucy is still deciding which college to attend between the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, the University of Alabama in Huntsville or Shorter University. She is considering a major in marketing.
This young lady is already a small business owner. Her company is called Lucy Claire Lettering Company. She makes, paints, and does hand lettering for things such as signs and door hangers.
When Lucy has free time, she likes to shop, hunt, fish, jet ski and paint. She also enjoys spending time with her friends and family.
Lucy is the daughter of Eddie Alred and Amy Garner. Her siblings are Maty, Hank, and Sally Alred and Mox Garner.
Her grandparents are George and Eleanor Alred and Richard and June Thomas. She has two dogs, Trigger and Bentley.
Lucy attends the First Baptist Church at Bridgeport.
