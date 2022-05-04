A Pisgah man is in the Jackson County Jail, charged with murder following a shooting incident Saturday that left his father and brother dead.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies of the office and from DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on County Road 354 in Pisgah.
“Initially, this shooting was reported to have happened in DeKalb County, but it was later determined to have occurred in Jackson County,” said Harnen.
Upon arrival, deputies found two male victims, Horace “Bimbo” Garren, 68 of Pisgah and Christopher Horace Garren, 44 of Pisgah, who had been apparently shot and killed in the back yard of the residence.
Harnen said the suspect, Matthew Edward Garren, 33 of Pisgah, fled the scene and was later located by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office helicopter in a wooded area a distance from the residence.
“DeKalb County deputies soon detained the suspect and returned him to the residence,” Harnen said.
Matthew Garren was placed in the county jail at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, on the murder charge. He was also charged with two counts of failure to appear, stemming from prior traffic-related charges, according to Harnen.
As of Monday, Matthew Garren has only been charged with one count of murder.
“Pending the results of an autopsy, additional charges may be filed against him,” said Harnen.
