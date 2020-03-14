Four Jackson County high school basketball players have landed on the annual Sand Mountain Super Teams.
Senior Chloe Womack, sophomore Molly Heard and freshman Kallie Tinker of Class 3A state champion Pisgah were selected to the Sand Mountain Super 6 girls basketball team while North Sand Mountain junior Russ Marr was selected to the Sand Mountain Super 6 boys team.
The teams were announced this week and were put together by the coaches from the nine schools that compete annually in the Sand Mountain Tournament.
Heard, who was selected for the second straight season, averaged 18.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 2.1 assists, 1.6 blocked shots this season for the Eagles, who won their third straight state title last month and won the Sand Mountain Tournament for the fourth straight season back in December.
Womack, the 2020 Class 3A State Tournament MVP, averaged 13.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.5 assists per game. Tinker, who like Womack and Heard were all-state tournament selections, averaged 12.1 points, 1.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game while also sinking a team-leading 70 3-pointers.
Meanwhile, Marr averaged a team-high 21.7 points for NSM while also averaging 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.2 steals and making a team-best 95 3-pointers. In November, Marr scored a school-record 62 points in a win over Sylvania.
Rounding out the Super 6 girls team were Fyffe’s Maggie Woodall, Plainview’s Tobi Trotter and Sylvania’s Makayla Bullock. The Super 6 boys team also consisted of Plainview’s Cole Millican and Tristan Willingham, Fyffe’s Parker Godwin and Micah Johnson and Sylvania’s Grant Atchley.
