Shelia Washington dedicated her life to honoring the Scottsboro Boys, a group of Black teenagers unjustly convicted of crimes in the 1930s, and then led efforts to clear the names.
Washington, who died of a heart attack on Jan. 29, has been named the 2021 Legacy Award winner, sponsored by the Jackson County Sentinel and Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
“I miss my friend who taught me more about what the Civil Rights Movement means to us as individuals than I ever thought possible,” said Sarah Stahl, director of marketing and tourism at the Chamber. “For that, I am very grateful and will forever look at the world through her lens. Love God and others, as we love ourself.”
The story goes that Washington discovered book hidden in a pillowcase underneath the bed. The book, “Scottsboro Boy,” a memoir by Haywood Patterson, about his experience as one of nine Black youths who were falsely accused of raping two white women in 1931.
Her stepfather took the books from her and told her she didn’t need to know about that. Instead, she dedicated her life to the injustice.
In 2010, after years of fundraising and finding artifacts, Washington and others opened the Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center. Her next goal was clearing the names of the Scottsboro Boys. In 2013, the Alabama Legislature voted unanimously to pave the way for the state parole board to pardon the Scottsboro Boys and for Gov. Robert Bentley to exonerate them.
“It’s never too late to do the right thing,” Bentley said at the time, as he made his signature at the museum.
Through opposition, heckling and naysayers, Washington never gave up her dream of making an injustice right.
She was born on Jan. 27, 1960, in Scottsboro. Washington worked for the city of Scottsboro for more than 20 years, first as a secretary to the mayor and later in the parks and recreation department.
Washington’s legacy will live on, in several projects, including the recent Scottsboro Boys Mural dedication.
