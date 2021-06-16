The Jackson County Circuit Clerk’s Office will be closed until at least next Thursday, June 24, due to COVID cases.
Circuit Clerk Bart Buchanan confirmed three people in his office have COVID.
“I am closing the office from in person contact to the public,” said Buchanan. “We will still be at the office working and be available to the public for emergency cases only such as domestic violence cases and protection from abuse orders.”
Buchanan said a table will be set up outside of the office with passport applications. He said if a person has what they need for a passport, they can call the office at 256-574-9320 and someone will meet them outside to get the paperwork to process.
There will also be protection from abuse forms on the table.
“My main concern is the safety of my employees and the safety of the public from further contamination,” said Buchanan. “I am sorry for the inconvenience. We are still hear to serve the public. If you feel like you have an emergency, please call the office so you can talk to someone.”
