During an emergency meeting for the Jackson County Commission, the Commission unanimously approved three options in order to increase Jackson County revenue, through a $5 increase per insurance tag, a business license based on gross receipts increasing from as low as $50 to as many as $200 and recording fees from the probate office increasing an additional $10. The fees in will be effective Oct. 1, 2023.
The reasoning for the emergency meeting was to get this resolution before Alabama Legislation before the 2023 session ends. The notice for this resolution will be published in local papers for four consecutive weeks, during which citizens may express their opinions to the Jackson County Legislation Delegation. After the four weeks, the delegation will make the decision whether or not to bring the resolution to the legislation.
For the business license, the prices vary according to gross receipts, with $50 covering receipts of $0 to $250,000, $100 covering receipts from $250,001 to $1,000,000, $150 covering receipts from $1,000,001 to $2,000,000 and $200 for any gross receipts exceeding $2,000,000.
With these raised revenues for the county, the Commission seek to use funds raised by the tag fee increase towards the improvement of roads and bridges throughout the county. With the business license and recording fees, they look to direct those funds towards the essential services to the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.