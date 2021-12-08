Ansley Skipper
Scottsboro High School Senior
A young lady who is an honor student, athlete, and involved in many school activities is this week’s outstanding student. Ansley Skipper is a senior at Scottsboro High School.
This All A student has received the gold card at each of the STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition} Programs. She is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as the secretary for that group.
Ansley is also a member of the Junior Civitan Club, FTA (Future Teachers of America), the Senior Council, and a Top Cat. She serves as the treasurer for the FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America).
She is the senior representative for the FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes).
In addition to keeping up her academics and being active in clubs, Ansley is also a member of the Scottsboro High School Varsity Cheerleading Squad.
Ansley also babysits and makes and sells bracelets for The Sassy Nana. When she has any free time, she enjoys hanging out with her friends, making bracelets, and reading.
She also likes to go shopping.
This young lady attends Life Church in Huntsville. She serves as the youth worship director and is a member of LCH (Lead Praise Team). She is also a talented singer.
English is Ansley’s favorite school subject.
“I enjoy writing,” she adds.
Ansley plans to continue her education after high school. She wants to become s speech pathologist as well as a worship leader.
This busy teen is the daughter of Jason and Amy Skipper and has a younger sister, Mary Adalyn, and an older brother, Camden.
Her grandparents are Roger and Diane Widgeon and Karen Skipper.
