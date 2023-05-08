Karah Wilson moved away to Indiana some years ago, now working at the Messenger-Inquirer in Kentucky. Today, she’s back home to celebrate an accomplishment that’s been years in the making, hosting her first ever book signing for her book, Sunrises in New Harmony.
The book is a collection of short stories and poems Wilson has written throughout the years, some of which date back to her time in high school. Though it’s a collection of some old short stories and poems, Wilson pitches the book as a young girl’s journey of growing up and finding herself.
“It’s the story and journey of a small-town person or girl growing up and trying to navigate loss, love, friendships, breakups, family and faith all the while in high school and even after college and just trying to find yourself after that journey and even during it. It can be rough but we get there.”
Wilson self-published her book through Amazon and is available through paper back or with a Kindle, again through Amazon. The process was fairly simple and straightforward with the book performing overall pretty well.
“So far, it’s been better than I expected. I’ve sold more than I thought I would. Marketing has been a really important thing to do because I did self-publish so I don’t have a publisher or agent to do marketing for me. It’s on Kindle, which people can do through Amazon and it’s been a lot better than I expected. I’m excited to possibly write a second one,” Wilson said.
For her book, Wilson pointed out the Swan as a standout story, based on a swan that she often sees at a pond in New Harmony and how it remains unwavered in its routine despite any potential distractions. Once that story had been written, Wilson felt that the book was finished.
When the book finally released, Wilson knew that the first book signing had to be in Scottsboro.
“I knew that I wanted to do a book signing here because this is where it all began. Most of these (stories) were written while I was in high school here so I wanted to come back and show everyone what I’ve been doing all those years (that I) didn’t really tell people I was doing (at the time). I have a lot of friends and family here because this is where I grew up so I wanted to give them the opportunity to come, see the book, talk to me about it and just kind of celebrate with them,” Wilson said.
With the book performing better than she would have originally and receiving positive feedback from friends, family and readers, Wilson seems prepared to tackle a second book should she find the time. But, at least for today, she stands in the Scottsboro Public Library, surrounded by loved ones, appreciating the moment.
“It’s interesting because I’m back here where a lot of those poems were inspired by, places and people. Being able to share that with them and have them know that it was based on real experiences I was going through in my life that they may or may not have realized I was going through at that time but I don’t think I would want to do the first signing anywhere else other than here because this is home. As much as I didn’t want it to be growing up, it is and I appreciate that now,” Wilson said. “I’d like to say thank you to everyone who’s purchased it or has supported me throughout the years because without them, I probably would not have had the courage or the strength to do it or to even sell one. I just wanted to do this for myself but being able to share it is all the better.”
