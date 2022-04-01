Caroline Starr is reminded each time she steps off her porch. That’s where she sees where her cat, “Frankie,” was killed.
For almost three months, two black lab/pitbull mixed dogs have run rampant in Scottsboro, killing at least seven cats.
“We’ve confirmed seven cats killed, and three more cats attacked,” said Sgt. Ryan Putman, of the Scottsboro Police Department.
Starr said the cats killed were older, domesticated cats.
“Every single cat was drug off a porch or patio,” she said.
On Monday, one of the dogs was caught, according to Putman.
“We got a call the dogs were running on Larkin Street,” he said. “We were able to catch one of them.”
Putman said police are investigating who the owner of the dogs is.
Starr said the last couple of months have been a nightmare for many residents.
“It’s been very traumatizing,” she said. “There’s no telling how many cats these dogs have killed, not reported.”
The dogs have roamed and sought their prey on Cherry Street, Charlotte Avenue, Scott Street, College Street, Larkin Street, Panorama Avenue, Kirby Street and Bingham Street.
The dogs normally were caught on videos late into the night and early morning.
“You never see the dogs in the daytime,” Starr said.
Starr credited Animal Control officer Mike Venable and the Scottsboro Police Department.
“Mike has worked extensively locating these dogs,” she said. “The police department has as well. They just disappear during the day.”
Starr said she is hoping the threat of the dog attacks has been reduced since the one was caught Monday.
“There is still one out there,” she quickly added.
It has been a nightmare for many of us in town who’s pets were brutally attacked and/or killed. It’s heartbreaking because I am a pet lover. I have two dogs, and I take care of them along with my cats. They do not roam. I believe these dogs were not treated kindly or well for this to become a sport for them. Please keep your eyes open at night. Call the police. My sweet Pip was on the porch, he never left the yard. I found him laying dead beside my porch steps. It has been so hard. Please people be responsible for your pets, or do become a pet owner.
