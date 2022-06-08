The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing person.
Beverly Sue Tanner, 52, was reported missing from the Langston area. She was last seen walking from a campsite on Langston Road Sunday, June 5.
Tanner is 5’4 with blond hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has information about Tanner should contact the sheriff’s office at 256-574-2610 or your local law enforcement agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.