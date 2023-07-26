Fostering Love Community Closet, located at Agape Baptist Church in Scottsboro, is working to meet many needs of children in foster care, children who are adopted and children who are being raised by non-parental family members in Jackson County.
The community closet, which provides foster and adoptive families with things like clothing, toys and car seats, got its start through Pastor Ryan Johnson’s vision for the church to be community oriented.
“Agape is the Greek word for love,” Johnson said. “Jesus came into the darkness of the world, and being the light of the world … and so for us to display Agape love is that we run into areas of brokenness with the love of Christ.”
Johnson and other church members wanted to really engage in the community and find the place where they could do good and show love.
“We really want to evaluate the community to say where are the shadows? Where are the places of darkness? Where are the needs not being met? Where are the people who are meeting needs that need support?” Johnson explained.
During this process of searching for ways to be a supportive part of the community, Johnson and his wife began the process of becoming foster parents. It was during this time that they noticed a need they could help with.
“(When a child is placed in foster care) the child has been picked up and stripped away from everything that they know that is normal, which may not be a healthy environment, but to them it’s their everything,” Johnson said.
Jackson County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association already had a closet in place at the Jackson County DHR office, but it was small.
“It was open to any foster parent, but it was hard to access,” Johnson said. “So as we became foster parents and saw how when you get a placement, as you have that child in your home for an extended season of time there are certain needs that arise. To some degree there are resources available from DHR, but really it takes a community for the foster parents to be able to provide for these kids.”
So the idea to assist DHR and FAPA was born.
“We said, what if we made the foster closet that is at DHR more accessible to foster parents. We provided volunteer support, and space,” Johnson said. “It’s a collaborative partnership between Agape Baptist Church, our non-profit, which is Community Care Village, and the Jackson County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association.”
Johnson said the community closet was born out of a desire to be a free place where foster parents can get things for their kids, but he also wants it to be a place where caregivers can go to find support.
“Material support is one crucial aspect, but emotional support is really the end goal,” Johnson said. “We want families to know that we are here for them. Our people do a great job when the foster parents come in. They encourage them, and are their cheerleaders, because the foster parents are the ones on the front lines. Anything we do here is just support for them. We are a supply line of grace and encouragement to them, and that’s what we want to be.”
Johnson said the community support for this endeavor has been strong. Some churches have even hosted foster parent night out events.
“The foster parents can drop the children off with background checked child care workers and are provided with free hours of entertainment, and as foster parents you can go on a date, or do some shopping. It’s been neat to see how others have stepped up to the plate to say ‘we want to be apart of this too,’” Johnson said.
In the future, he hopes to partner with other churches and organizations to further the support for foster and adoptive parents.
“They can get in touch with the Jackson County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, and they can help them spread the word about what they are offering,” he said.
The main needs for the closet right now are diapers, car seats, and pajamas for children size 10 and under.
“And always socks and underwear,” Johnson said. “Those are the most used items. Specifically with pajamas and underwear we would rather give new and unopened packages to foster kids.”
Johnson said the car seat donations do not have to be new, but must not be expired. The closet also welcomes other gently used items like clothing, shoes and baby gear.
The Fostering Love Community Closet is available to foster, adoptive and kinship parents. It is open Sundays after church, Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. and the first and third Saturday of every month from 9 until 11 a.m. These are also the ideal hours for dropping off donations. The church is located at 78 Dick Hayes Road in Scottsboro.
