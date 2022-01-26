Scottsboro Winterfest 2022 will take place Saturday, Jan. 29 at Jackson County Park.
Jamie Guffey, owner of Vegas Entertainment, a DJ and event lighting service in North Alabama, is bringing the event to town.
There will be a snow zone, live music, ice sculptures, vendors, food trucks and more.
The musical lineup will include Tommy SaxLegend, from 1-3 p.m., followed by Jared Brasher, who was featured on NBC’s “The Voice,” from 3-5 p.m.
The closing act will be State Route 71, from 5-7 p.m.
The event will be from 1-7 p.m. at the Jackson County Park stage area, with free admission.
