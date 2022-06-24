Kevin Dukes always knew he wanted to be in education, the child of educators, once saying seeing his parents and their passion for teaching was contagious.
Dukes, who was in his second term as superintendent of Jackson County Schools, died Tuesday night, June 21 after a yearlong illness. He was 50.
Dukes’ parents, Janice and John Dukes, worked in Jackson County and his grandmother served on the school board of Birmingham City Schools, leading him on his education path.
A 1990 graduate of Section High School, Dukes’ college career consisted of Northeast Alabama Community College, Athens State University and Jacksonville State University.
His teaching start began at Macedonia Elementary School, where he taught sixth-grade language arts and elementary physical education for 12 years. Dukes once said the best part of being in the classroom was watching students grow and seeing their excitement when they realized they could accomplish something when at the beginning of the task they had been unsure of themselves.
“That was a lightbulb moment,” he once said. “Every educator experiences it at some time. Those are the days you know what you’re doing is worthwhile.”
Dukes spent his entire adult life in education, 26 years, spending one year at North Sand Mountain High School before taking his first administration position as assistant principal at North Jackson High School. From there, he moved on to serve as principal of Skyline High School for six years.
Chad Gorham, the county school board president, followed Dukes as principal at Skyline, said he and Dukes were almost lifelong friends.
“This is tough,” said Gorham of Dukes’ passing. “The school board is heartbroken.”
Dukes was elected superintendent in 2016 and re-elected in 2020.
“He did a good job of running the school system,” said Gorham. “He always wanted what was best for the students.”
Jason Barnett, superintendent of Guntersville City Schools and the former superintendent of DeKalb County School System, called Dukes one of the greatest friends he’s ever had and one of the greatest men he’s ever known.
“Kevin made me a better superintendent and a better man,” said Barnett. “I will miss this man, but I am proud of his healing.”
Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips said Dukes was a friend to the sheriff’s office, working alongside him on many projects to make the school system safe.
“He was loved and will be missed by many,” said Phillips. “His passion and leadership will never be forgotten.”
The Jackson County Legislative Delegation released a statement, saying Dukes’ absence will leave a large void felt by school staffs and students going into the 2022-2023 school year.
“Since 2016, Kevin has led the county school system with integrity,” the delegation wrote. “He loved his students, and it was evident. Throughout Kevin’s tenure as an educator, principal and superintendent, he impacted many lives.”
In an interview last fall, Dukes felt a lot had been accomplished since 2016 in the school system, including acquiring mental health workers as well as resource officers. He said the county schools budget had also gone from red to black during his tenure.
“It’s not me, it’s teamwork,” Dukes said. “It’s teamwork and now we have a great school board that sees the vision and is willing to work together.”
His proudest achievement, he said, is the Jackson County Innovation Center and Career Academy, a $31 million project currently under construction in Hollywood.
“I wanted to do something that would benefit all of the students in Jackson County,” he said. “We can honestly have an impact on every student in Jackson County. That’s a lightbulb moment because it’s exciting knowing how impactful it’s going to be in my opinion.”
The legislative delegation said Dukes was instrumental in the new innovation and career academy.
“His legacy will live on through it for many years to come,” the delegation wrote.
Dukes leaves behind his wife, Shannon and three children, Laurel Grace and twins, Sam and Will.
Outside of his family, he once said education was all he knew and all he loved.
Danielle W. Kirkland contributed to this story.
