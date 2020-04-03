In response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday that she will issue a mandatory Stay at Home order for the state of Alabama beginning Saturday at 5 p.m.
Exceptions are employees for businesses deemed essential as well as getting groceries, medication and take out from restaurants. Stores will be required to ensure customers are practicing social distancing.
