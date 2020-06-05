A paving project on Highway 35, from Section to Scottsboro, that started in late April, could be finished in the next couple of weeks, according to Seth Burkett, public information officer for Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).
Burkett said the final layer of pavement is expected to start Monday, weather permitting. Burkett said this final layer is the open-graded friction course, which is a more permeable layer that reduces pooling on the roadway, improves visibility by reducing spray from tires, and reduces hydroplaning.
“If weather permits, it may just take a few days to finish paving next week,” said Burkett. “That will be followed by a mandatory two-week curing period for the new pavement before they can place permanent stripe and pavement markers, which most people just call reflectors.”
Burkett added that, during that period, workers may still be working on any shoulder stone that needs to be placed and scoring the pavement edges.
“If all goes well, the project could be essentially completed by the end of the month,” said Burkett.
Resurfacing work has also begun on U.S. Highway 72, from Porter Road to just west of Highway 35 in Scottsboro. According to Burkett, Wireless construction received the $2,198,734 contract.
“We don’t anticipate any major traffic impacts because they are working nights, but motorists should be aware of the possibility of single-lane closures between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.”
Burkett said, so far, the outside eastbound lane has been milled throughout the project.
“They are also working on milling and paving ramps,” he said. “This project will probably be going on throughout June and July.”
Burkett said a short segment of Highway 117, between Stevenson and Bass, will be closed this weekend for pipe replacement. The closure between County Road 170 and County Road 171 began Friday evening and is expected to conclude by 6 a.m. on Monday, June 8. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
“Under a $167, 893 emergency repair contract, Reed Contracting will replace three 42-inch pipes beneath the roadway with four 60-inch pipes,” said Burkett. “The pipes failed due to storm-related flooding in April. They are being replaced with four larger pipes to improve drainage and reduce future flooding.”
