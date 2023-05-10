Mr. Charles Ott, age 79 of Pisgah, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at his residence. Funeral services were Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Donnie Dover and Rev. Shannon Justice officiating. Burial followed in Green Haven Memorial Gardens. The family received friends Monday, May 8, 2023 from 5-8 p.m.
He is survived by his sons Greg Ott and Eric (Dana) Ott; sister Ruth (Oscar) Guffey; Sister-in-law Mary Jo Ott ; grandchildren Landen, Brayden and Lexi Ott.
He was preceded in death by his wife Judy; parents Sheridan and Classo Ott; brother Floyd (Shine) Ott; sister Jewel (Lewis) Armstrong.
