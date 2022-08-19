On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Scottsboro voters will go to the polls to vote in the city’s lightest election in almost 80 years. Voters will have only two contested races to decide.
The only city council race will see incumbent Gary Stewart facing Donna Fredrick for Place 5, while the only school board race will see incumbent Patricia Cobb Stewart facing Cheyenne Bennett in Place 2.
Mike Ashburn (Place 1) and Richard “Pudge” Bailey (Place 4) are running unopposed on the city council, while Jason Williams (Place 3) is running unopposed on the city school board.
Since 1944, only city council members running unopposed include Ashburn and Bailey and Patrick Stewart in 2016, Matthew Hodges in 2010, Paul Conley in 1962 and Robert Shook and Lee Bishop in 1956.
Polls will be open Tuesday, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., at the Scottsboro Rec Com.
