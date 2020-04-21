The Scottsboro Downtown Redevelopment Authority (SDRA), has approved a grant to help restaurants in the downtown area with utilities or rent payments amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The grant is available to restaurants within the operational area of the SDRA and must meet certain criteria in order to qualify for the grant. If a business meets the qualifications, an application form must be completed and submitted by the April 27 deadline.
“The SDRA is committed to the growth and sustainability of local businesses within our service area,” said SDRA Chairman, Bo Butler. “This is another way that we can help those businesses at a time when they mean so much to our community by providing a source for meals.”
To qualify, businesses must be within the downtown area, must have been open for a minimum of four weeks since March 23 and the date of the application, serve breakfast, lunch or dinner and must be at least 80% locally owned with the owner residing within Jackson County.
Applications may be obtained by visiting the SDRA website at www.scottsborodra.com and completing the contact form or by emailing sdra@scottsborodra.com. Completed applications and required attachments must be hand delivered to Scottsboro City Hall by 4:30pm on April 27 or emailed by the same time and date. The SDRA has committed $5,000 toward this grant. If funds are still available, applications will be accepted through May 31 and approved in June.
