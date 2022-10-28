A single-vehicle crash Tuesday, Oct. 25 has claimed the life of a Section man.
According to Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, David M. McDonald, 45, was fatally injured when the 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.
McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said the crash occurred on Highway 35, approximately two miles north of Section at approximately 6:50 p.m.
The crash is under investigation.
McDonald was an employee of Harbin Automotive. On Facebook Wednesday, Lee Bradford remembered his friend and co-worker.
“Dave and I worked side by side every day,” wrote Bradford. “He kept us laughing all day, pranking us. Dave was a true car man and good at his job. He will be missed by all of us at Harbin Automotive.”
