Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said an open burning ordinance recently passed by the Scottsboro City Council should take care of smoke issues when developers and contractors clear land.
“These are usually large burns, even if just clearing for a new house,” said Necklaus. “It would take several days and cause smoke problems from everyone in the area.”
Necklaus said the fire department has heard complaints from citizens over the last several years.
“Under the state regulations put out by ADEM, there wasn’t much we could do about those complaints,” he said.
Under the ordinance, fires for the purpose of clearing land can be permitted based on certain conditions. An air curtain destructor is required to be used over an approved pit, and the site must be no less than 250 feet from the nearest structure.
Only natural growth from the property is allowed to be burned and must be burned between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., with no material added to the pit after 3 p.m. on any day the permit is valid. A competent adult and extinguishing equipment must be on site at all times during active burning.
Fire for agricultural purposes inside the city limits are also permitted by methods and means specially approved based on the situation.
Necklaus said air curtain makes the fire burn at a higher temperature but in a controlled amount at one time.
“This actually speeds up the burning process and cuts down on the smoke,” said Necklaus. “As we look for more and larger developments to come to the area, this will hopefully keep the smoke from bothering surrounding homes and businesses.”
Fires not requiring a permit include fires for the cooking of food and fires in residential fire pits and fireplaces; campfires that are no less than 100 feet from the nearest structure and lawn debris and leaves under certain conditions including a responsible adult resident/owner present; only one 4x4 foot pile may be burned at any one time; no stumps or whole trees; not closer than 100 feet of any structure; a working garden hose or extinguisher present within 50 feet and must be between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. with the fire extinguished by 6 p.m.
Under the ordinance and state law, the mayor or the fire chief has the authority to revoke any permit or suspend all burning based on local conditions. Additionally, the fire chief may impose additional controls to cover specific conditions.
“The ordinance should be a good middle ground between an absolute burn ban and protecting neighborhoods and business areas from weeks of heavy smoke,” said Necklaus.
Violation of the ordinance is punishable by a fine of $100 or 10 days imprisonment upon the first conviction and increases with subsequent convictions.
Permits are available from the Scottsboro Fire Department at no cost if all conditions are met.
