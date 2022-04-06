In a court order issued Monday, Circuit Judge John Graham denied Keith Shirey’s motion for a new trial.
In the order, Graham said he gave due consideration of the motion before making his ruling.
Shirey was convicted of murder last November in the 2017 death of his father, Charles Shirey, 78 of Dutton.
Attorneys for Shirey were seeking a new trial, arguing jury instruction on “intent,” proposed by the state and given by the court, was erroneous and prejudicial.
In a motion filed, Shirey’s attorneys said the court instructed the jury, at the state’s request and over properly preserved objection by Shirey, “Intent may be formed by an instant. It need not be preplanned or premediated. The requisite intent may be formed immediately before a crime is committed.”
Shirey’s attorneys also claimed the court erred in dismissing a juror during trial based on concerns about his residency. They also claimed the court erred in dismissing prospective jurors based on residency concerns.
During trial last November, testimony showed that Charles Shirey was brutally beaten 18 times with an object to the head, suffering skull and brain damage.
After being found guilty by a jury, Graham sentenced Shirey to 35 years in state prison. He is currently at Limestone Correctional Center.
