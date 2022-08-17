Molly Heard
Pisgah High School
Class of 2022
This week’s outstanding youth was an honor student and top athlete during her high school years. Molly Heard is a 2022 graduate of Pisgah High School and will be continuing her education at Lipscomb University.
Molly was a member of the Beta Club and National English Honor Society while at Pisgah. She was also in the History and Spanish Clubs. She was one of the top five percent of Jackson County All-Academic students honored at the annual banquet.
This top athlete was named three times as the 2022 Tennessee Valley Female Athlete of the Year by Al.com becoming the site’s first two-time winner. She was also the 3A Player of the Year in 2019 and the 2A Player of the year in 2022.
Molly is the all-time leading scorer for Pisgah. She had more than 2,000 career points.
In addition to basketball, this outstanding athlete was also a member of the volleyball team. She helped the team win their first area title.
Molly signed with Lipscomb University where she is continuing her basketball career. She plans to study for a degree in civil engineering.
When this busy young lady has free time, she enjoys hanging out with her friends and family. She has two dogs, Sophie and Daisy.
Molly is the daughter of Rickey Heard and Chrystal Heard and has two brothers, Cole and Drew. Her grandparents are Wayne and Elaine Heard.
This teen attends New Home Baptist Church where she has been active in the youth group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.