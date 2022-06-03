The Scottsboro Public Library will have its Summer Reading program this year. For the first time since 2019, they will be back in person, hosting all age groups in order to get people back in the library.
This year, the library will be changing how they score their readers, going from the traditional counting books to counting total time reading. There are five different age groups, ranging from ages two to five, six to nine, 10 to 12, teens (ages 13-18) and adults (18+). Each age group will have a different daily time to read, though reading over that time is permitted. Only books checked out from the Scottsboro Public Library or their ebook collection will count towards the goal.
The library has a policy where children cannot be left at the library, so while the parents can allow their child to attend the program without them, the parent must stay in the library.
Sign up week for the summer reading program will be held from June 6 through June 10. All reading logs will be due from July 20 to July 22 by 4 p.m. and handed to a library staff member.
The library’s summer kick-off event, 20,000 Laughs Under the Sea, will be on Tuesday, June 14 at 2 p.m. at the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.