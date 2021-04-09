Passion runs deep in the Jackson County Courthouse when it comes to organ donations. Almost six years ago, Lana Watson, of the probate office, donated a kidney to her uncle.
“He had a rare kidney disease,” said Watson. “Several of family members went to see if they were a match, and luckily I was.”
Watson said she had no difficulties donating.
“And he has no problems since then,” she added.
April is designated as National Donate Life Month to help encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors and to honor those that have saved lives through the gift of donation. During the month, the probate office has entered a decorating contest.
“We are excited,” said Donna Fredrick, whose son-in-law, Chris Crowell is on a double transplant waiting list for a heart and kidney. “We are hoping people will go to Facebook and like our display.”
Fredrick said the display will hopefully draw attention to organ donations.
The contest is sponsored by Legacy of Hope, Alabama’s Organ and Tissue Donation Alliance. Fredrick is asking everyone to go the Legacy of Hope Facebook page and like Jackson County’s display.
The office photo that gets the most “likes” wins. If you share the post, be sure to tell friends they must “like” the photo on the Legacy of Hope page or it doesn’t count. The contest will end at close of business on April 27.
The winner will receive a catered lunch for their office.
“We’re up against some big counties,” said Fredrick. “We hope everyone will go like our photo.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.