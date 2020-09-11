Coronavirus cases in Alabama have exceeded 130,000 and deaths exceeded 2,176. In Jackson County alone there have been 1,338 cases and 8 deaths.
Alabama Department of Public Health released information regarding case statistics of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Alabama.
The majority of deaths from the virus include seniors, 65 and older, making up 77.2% of deaths in Alabama. But the virus has still affected younger generations.
Data released by ADPH showed that Black Alabamians have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. According to the US Census Bureau, Black citizens account for 26.8% of Alabama’s population, in ADPH’s data 25.8% of cases, but 39.8% of deaths from the coronavirus.
In contrast, white Alabamians make up 69.1% of the state’s population, 33% of cases and 54% of deaths from the deadly virus.
APM Research, an independent, non-partisan research organization, has shown that this trend is not unique to Alabama. Data collected by the organization has shown that Black and indigenous Americans have been the most affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.
A study conducted by UAB Medical Center showed evidence of this disparity in cases and deaths in June.
“We seem to have treated the coronavirus as novel in one too many ways,” the authors of the paper wrote in June, “looking past evidence and experience that would have foreshadowed disparities to come. That said, there is still time to make sure this disparities story has a different outcome.”
Recent data released by the Alabama Department of Public Health showed that patients with a history of cardiovascular disease are more likely to die from Sars-Cov-2, the disease caused by the COVID-19 virus. Individuals with a history of cardiovascular disease make up 65.2% of deaths related to COVID-19.
Younger generations are not wholly immune either. Collectively, those under the age of 50 make up 5% -- roughly 109 of Alabama’s almost 2,200 deaths.
Recently, on tape remarks to Bob Woodward, made by President Trump in March, were released in conjunction with Woodward’s upcoming book, “Rage.” In the recording the President admitted that he downplayed the potential severity of the pandemic even though being informed by his national security advisors that the Coronavirus was the largest threat to national security during the president’s term in Office.
The Vice President, Mike Pence, confirmed in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday that he was also present during the national security briefing when the President was briefed on the virus’s severity.
The Trump administration has recently argued that his administration intentionally downplayed the virus in order to prevent widespread panic in the United States. This defense of the President’s actions since March have been met with strong criticism.
This comes as the likelihood for any more federal coronavirus relief prior to the Nov. 3 election.
The United States Senate came back into session on the Tuesday after Labor Day. A Republican relief bill introduced to the Senate was rejected by Senate Democrats, while a relief bill that passed the House of Representatives has not been brought to the floor of the Senate by Sen. Mitch McConnel the Republican majority leader from Kentucky.
As cases in Alabama have continued to increase, more data and information about those affected minority communities continue to be disproportionately affected.
