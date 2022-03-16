Reese Savering
Woodville High School Senior
A young man who has moved around attending around six schools is this week’s outstanding youth. Reese Savering is a senior at Woodville High School.
Reese came to Woodville his junior year and seems to have fit right in with his peers. He is an A student and carries a 3.85 GPA.
This young man has not had the opportunity to get involved in a lot of things. He is, however, a member of the school yearbook staff.
Science is Reese’s favorite school subject.
“I like to know how things work,” he adds.
Reese plans to continue his education after high school but has not chosen his university yet. He hopes to earn a teaching degree.
This teen has a part-time job as a cook at Hardee’s. When he has free time, Reese likes to play video games. He also enjoys working on the farm.
Moving around and changing schools does not work out well for many students. However, Reese says that one of his talents is being able to get used to most any situation.
Reese is the son of Heidi Savering and Robert Savering. His siblings are Rose Savering, Robbie Hillis and Riley Savering.
Reese has two dogs named Murphy and Navy.
