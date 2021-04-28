It took a while, but Scottsboro finally has a permanent police chief again. On Monday, the Scottsboro City Council approved Mayor Jim McCamy’s recommendation to remove the interim tag and make Ron Latimer the city’s police chief.
Latimer served almost 10 months as interim chief following the retirement of Ralph Dawe in May 2020. Dawe served 14 years as the city’s police chief.
The city was expected to make the police chief appointment last November, following last year’s city election. However, Latimer was involved in an incident in Marshall County last September, charged with operating a vessel under the influence. That charged was later dismissed.
“We are happy to get this resolved,” said McCamy. “We were able to move forward with Chief Latimer, and we are happy to do so.”
On Tuesday morning, Latimer said he was very thankful to continue to serve the citizens of Scottsboro.
“This is a huge honor that I don’t take lightly,” said Latimer.
Latimer joined the Scottsboro Police Department in October 1992, spending his first 10 months as a police officer before being promoted to the detective division.
In June 2007, he was promoted to major, second in command, after Dawe was named police chief.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to lead a great group of men and women at this department,” said Latimer. “Nothing changes. We will continue to do the work that needs to be done.”
