Alexis Walls
Woodville High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is active in HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) and is planning a career in the health field.
Alexis Walls is a senior at Woodville High School.
Alexis is an honor student and has received a Woodman Of the World History Award. She is a member of the Beta Club. She was the HOSA treasurer in 2019-2020. She plans to run for vice president of HOSA.
This busy student has already earned her CNA certification. She is currently working on getting her EKG certification.
Alexis says that her favorite school subject is Health Science at EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology).
She adds, “I love Health Science because it helps me learn skills for my future career.”
Alexis plans to continue her education after high school. She will be studying to become a nurse practitioner.
This young lady currently works at Highlands Health and Rehab.
“I love to take care of my residents at Highlands,” she says.
Alexis is the daughter of Valerie and Keith Osmer. She has one sister, Sydney Walls. Her grandparents are Rita and Jimmy Maggart.
She attends The Well in Scottsboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.