Michaela Jones
Woodville High School Junior
This week’s outstanding youth is a two sport athlete and an honor student. Michaela Jones is a junior at Woodville High School.
Michaela has maintained an All A average throughout high school an is a member of the Beta Club. She serves as secretary for the Beta Club.
This top student is a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She is also a member of the FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) and FFA (Future Farmers of America). Michaela is the FFA treasurer.
In addition to keeping up her academics and being active in clubs, Michaela is an athlete. She is a member of the volleyball and basketball teams.
History is Michaela’s favorite school subject.
“I enjoy learning about the past,” she adds.
Michaela would say to incoming freshmen, “Try your best in school. These years set you up for your future, and you never get this time back.”
“My favorite thing about Woodville High School is how involved the teachers are with the students,” says Michaela.
Although she is only a junior, this young lady is already looking to her future. She plans to attend Northeast Alabama Community College then transfer to a university.
She wants to go to dental school and become an orthodontist.
Michaela has a part-time job babysitting. When she has free time, Michaela enjoys spending time with her friends. She also likes to shop, read, and go out to eat.
This high school junior has won several FFA awards. She has also been awarded a technical scholarship from Northeast Alabama Community College.
Michaela is the granddaughter of Lisa and Charlie Brown. She has a dog named Lola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.