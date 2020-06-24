A local citizen has filed a complaint with the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, claiming the Jackson County Commission has violated the Alabama Open Meetings Law.
Garry Morgan, of Scottsboro, said on June 10 the county commission, with a quorum of commissioners present, met with the Jackson County Legislative Delegation for the purpose of raising taxes in Jackson County.
“This was a deliberative session of the commission,” said Morgan. “The deliberative meeting is a violation of the Code of Alabama 36-25A-1, Open Meetings Law and Code of Alabama 11-3-8, County Commission Meeting Notice Requirements.”
Morgan said the meeting between the legislative delegation and a quorum of the Jackson County Commission should have been declared a special meeting.
“No members of the media were notified of the commission’s planned and called meeting on or about June 10,” said Morgan.
Morgan said he is asking the district attorney’s office to bring an action, suit, injunction, to insure the Jackson County Commission does not hold secretive, deliberative sessions with the Jackson County Legislative Delegation when such issues involve raising taxes.
“The purpose of Alabama’s Open Meetings Law is to insure a transparent, open government in their deliberations and motives,” said Morgan. “Particularly when an issue comes before the commission and our local legislative delegation effecting all of the citizens of Jackson County in relationship to raising tax revenue for the operations of our county. Additionally, I do not believe there is an official record of this meeting.”
