The Jackson County Courthouse will remain closed until April 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Commission Chairman Tim Guffey Monday afternoon.
The courthouse was closed at the end of business on Monday, March 16.
Guffey said this preventative measure is being taken to ensure the health and safety of all Jackson County residents and employees.
Guffey said essential county service department will remain operational during the closure, but they will be closed to the public. Those departments include Emergency Management Agency, Sanitation, Public Works (as needed), Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson County Jail.
Guffey encouraged Jackson County citizens to utilize available county online services to access information, pay bills or engage in county business when possible.
He also encouraged everyone to monitor the Centers for Disease Control, the Alabama Department of Public Health and other public resources to receive information and instructions on this developing situation.
The Jackson County Commission will continue to notify citizens of any significant changes to county services. Guffey said the safety and security of county citizens remains the commission’s top priority.
