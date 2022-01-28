As family members sat in the courtroom, some on one side and others on the other side, Keith Shirey maintained his innocence in the death of his father, Charles Shirey, in 2017.
“I did not commit this crime,” Shirey said in front of Circuit Judge John Graham Thursday morning. “I am an innocent man about to lose his life today.”
Graham sentenced Shirey, 61 of Dutton, to 35 years in state prison, along with $70,000 in fines. Graham said he received 60 letters in support of Shirey.
Still, Graham told Shirey a jury of his peers found him guilty, deliberating nine hours on Nov. 11, 2021. He called the death of Charles Shirey a savage, brutal and unrelenting attack.
“And there was no reasonable explanation,” added Graham. “He was an elderly, frail man who was practically defenseless.”
District Attorney Jason Pierce said Charles Shirey was bludgeoned 18 times, not dying quickly.
“It was a crime of rage and desperation over financial woes,” said Pierce.
Prosecutors’ case was built on money during the trial. They claimed Shirey was in debt, and his father was tired of paying all of his bills. On the morning of Charles Shirey’s death, on May 24, 2017, testimony showed his son went to a bank in Rainsville and transferred $50,000 into his account from a joint account owned by him and his father.
Pierce requested Graham sentence Shirey to life in prison.
The defense denied the money troubles, saying father and son had joint accounts, making the money just as much Keith’s.
Attorney Joe Espy, representing Shirey, said his client had no criminal record, was a good neighbor and supporter of education in the community.
“He is no threat to this community,” said Espy.
Following the verdict in November, Shirey has remained in the Jackson County Jail. Now, he will await transfer to state prison. Graham said Shirey has 79 days jail credit through Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.