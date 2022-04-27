Every day you hear about the war in Ukraine and how people there continue to flee their country and become refugees. Students at Skyline High School had the opportunity to have a zoom meeting with a graduate of Skyline and his wife who are now working with Ukrainian refugees in Romania.
“The students asked great questions and seemed truly curious about what we were doing and how it was impacting the refugees,” said Jim Lansford, Skyline Class of 1972. “Learning first hand by exposure is truly the best.”
Skyline teacher Deborah Helms initiated the zoom call with Lansford and his wife Lynn. They are currently working in refugee camps is Isaccea, Romania. Each day six ferries travel across the Danube between Isaccea, Romania, and Ukraine.
The passenger ferries arrive full of refugees, mostly women with children and the elderly fleeing war. Absent are the husbands who are required to fight in the war.
When asked what lesson he would like for people to learn about Ukraine, Lansford, whose mother taught elementary school at Skyline for 18 years, replied, “Ukraine has only been out from under the boot of the Soviet Union for a little over 30 years. Democracy and freedom are just as important to them as they are to us, maybe more so since they are under a life or death struggle every day to remain free.”
When contacted about addition information about the refugees, the Lansfords replied with specific facts about the refugees especially the children and also sent pictures from the refugee camp. They explained that many arrive with only what they can carry, and this sometimes includes their pets wrapped in blankets or on leashes.
When they arrive, they are required to go through document checks which often takes over an hour. Once they are processed, they proceed through the port entrance and see large tents with Welcome to Safety and You are Free signs.
There is a doctor available to treat injuries, illness, and pain as well as a vet where the pets are examined, microchipped, and given vaccines. There are 30 beds where they can rest and tables and benches to sit. The children’s area is a secure play area filled with toys and games.
Lynn Lansford said that in her first week there, she set up coloring books and crafts for the kids in the big tent where she spent time observing the refugees.
“There was a mixture of sadness, relief, shock, and fear of the unknown,” she said. “The children stay close to their parent and rarely look up.”
The children are dressed in heavy coats, hats, and boots even though it is in the low 50’s. Some of the children clutch a toy from home, but she said that most just hold a hand of the only part of home they have left.
“No child smiles,” said Lynn. “They don’t cry. They just ‘are.’”
The refugees are provided a hot meal by World Central Kitchen or a hot dog given by a church group. Coffee, tea, and snacks are available as well as necessary personal items that are often forgotten in the mad rush to leave home. They register to be taken by bus to either Bucharest, Varna, Bulgaria, or elsewhere.
“My GOFUNDME has provided children’s clothes, shoes, toys, and candy which they are excited to receive,” said Lynn. “The children choose a toy and smile for the first time. They say thank you in Russian or Ukrainian very softly. I only speak English, but we manage.”
My biggest disadvantage is language,” explained Lynn. “All these children speak at least two languages fluently. Some of the older kids speak some English, and they are proud to be a translator for us. Soon my table is filled with children smiling and relaxing for the first time.”
Following the zoom meeting with the Lansfords, Skyline eighth graders Haisa Haislip and Jada Wright replied, “It’s heartbreaking for the kids over there, but it’s also heartbreaking for us because we’re very fortunate over here. We know they’re going through a lot, and we just want to help them out.”
“It seems like our students have already taken away from this experience the lesson that the Lansfords want all of us to learn,” said Helms. “Freedom is never free.”
“It was an absolutely amazing opportunity and privilege for our students to meet with the Lansfords in Romania for the opportunity to learn and understand a living moment in the history of our world,” said Courtney Hales, Skyline English teacher. “It’s truly an experience they found fascinating and humbling. Learning from humanitarians who are on the front lines supporting the Ukrainians. They will never forget this day in their high school careers.”
“Jim and I are paying our own expenses on this humanitarian trip as we always have in all our aid trips,” explained Lynn. “The GOFUNDME money supplies all the necessary aid in the form of clothing, toys, food and water, and items the refugees need on their journey. All items are recorded and accounted for, and 100 percent of donated money or items benefit the refugees.”
The Lansfords have heard horrible stories and have met wonderful people who are in a horrible situation, but are grateful for the safety of Romania, their neighbor. “I am humbled by their bravery, perseverance, and their willingness to begin again if only until they can go home again,” concludes Lynn.
If you or your group would like to help the Lansfords efforts, you may contribute to Lynne’s account which is https://www.gofundme.com/f/putting-prayers-into-action-ukraine.
Jim is the director of technical standards for Qualcomm, largest maker of cell phone chips, and an adjunct professor in Computer Science at the University of Colorado in Boulder.
He and Lynn live in Cascade, Colorado, when not helping with relief programs across the world. Lynn ran a relief program for institutionalized children in Romania from 1992-2000. She has also done relief work in India, Besian, Russia in 2004, and Haiti in 2010 all of which focused on working with children in crisis.
