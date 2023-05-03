Jackson County will be well represented in the AHSAA Class 1A-4A State Track and Field Championships.
North Jackson will compete in the Class 4A State Meet Thursday through Saturday in Gulf Shores. Meanwhile, Skyline will compete in the Class 1A State Meet and Section, Pisgah and North Sand Mountain athletes will compete in the Class 2A State Meet. Both of the latter two meets are at Cullman High School.
The top-five finishers in each event at each sectional meet as well as four state wildcards recipients advanced to state.
Athletes from those schools earned their spots in the state meet during last weekend's sectional tournaments.
Class 1A Section 4 — At Lincoln, Skyline athletes secured seven event entries in the 1A Boys State Meet and one in the girls state meet.
Skyline's Jaxton Fellman advanced to state thanks to winning the sectional championship in the Shot Put (42 feet). Fellman also qualified for state in the javelin, finishing second with a throw of 124-1. Daniel Olinger qualified for state in three events thanks to fourth-place finishes in the discus (93-5), the javelin (122-8) and the shot put (38-11). Isaiah Yates also qualified for state in the discus with a fifth-place finish (93-5) while Chase Buckers qualified in the 400-meter dash (58.98).
Meanwhile, Katie Roach earned a state wildcard spot to qualify for state in the triple jump. She finished sixth in the event at sectionals with a jump of 26 feet.
In the team competition, Skyline finished sixth in the boys division team standings and 10th in the girls division standings.
Class 2A Section 3 — At Fort Payne, NSM, Pisgah and Section athletes booked their trips to state at sectionals.
On the girls side, Pisgah qualified athletes in seven events, with Ashton Childress qualifying for state in three events. The sophomore won a sectional title in the discus (86-10) while placing third in the javelin (92-4) and fifth in the shot put (27.7.5). Abigail Bain also earned a sectional championship, winning the triple jump with a mark of 31-4.75). She also qualified in the long jump after finishing fourth (13-11). Also earning state qualifying berths were Violet McKeehan after finishing third in the high jump (4-2), Jaiden Gibson third (30-6.75) and Laily Brown fourth (29-9.5), Kimberley Miller fourth in the javelin (82-6) and the fifth-place finishing 4x800-meter relay (12:11.03) team of Katie Edwards, Nevaeh Evans, Kayanna Stewart and Kallie Tinker.
For NSM's girls, Sara Mae Ellison qualified for state thanks to a second-place finish in the shot put (31-6.5) while Paisley Smith earned a wildcard spot for state in the 400-meter dash (1:08.23). Smith, Paisley Pritchett, Aiyana Farmer and Raygan Weldon teamed up to qualify for state after posting fourth-place finishes in both the 4x400 (4:45.32) and the 4x800 (11:58.86)
For Section's girls, Karlie Hancock earned two state meet appearances with runner-up finishes in both the long jump (14-10.5) and the triple jump (30-11.25). Taylor Bell also qualified for state in the long jump (13-6.5) after finishing fifth in the event at sectionals.
On the boys side, Section’s Antonie Jonathan won a sectional title in the long jump (19-10.5) to qualify for state while teammate Alec Spurgeon qualified as well thanks to a fourth-place finish (19-2.5). The Lions' Skylar Gray is headed to the state in the javelin after finishing second (144-5) at sectionals.
Tristan Little and Brodie Ferguson both qualified for state in three events for the Pisgah boys. Little finished fourth in the 3200-meter run (10:30) and eighth in the 1600 (4:58.32) and Ferguson was eighth in the 3200 (11:26) and ninth in the 1600 (4:59.20), and both were part of Pisgah’s third-place sectional finishing 4x800-meter team (9:25.66) with Layne Howell and Manny Elizondo. Mason Overdear also qualified for state in the triple jump after finishing fourth (37-1.75) in the triple jump.
Meanwhile, North Sand Mountain had three state qualifiers in the shot put, as Chandler Sullivan finished second (42-2.5) while Levi Pettijohn was fifth (38-9) and Lucas Steele sixth (38-5.25). Josue Luna earned wildcard state berths after finishing sixth in the 800 (2:10.93) and Josue Luna seventh in the 1600 (4:57.57).
Class 4A Section 4 — At Scottsboro, North Jackson had four athletes qualify for the Class 4A state meet.
Ally Stubblefield qualified for the girls state meet in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She was third in the 200 (27.76) and fourth in the 100 (13.43).
On the boys side, Haven Massengile qualified for state in the 100 after finishing fifth (11.67) while Cayden Alexander qualified with a fourth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles (18.27) and Diego Holt qualified for state in the javelin after a fourth-place sectional finish (130-0.5).
North Jackson finished ninth in the Class 4A Section 4 girls team standings. The Chiefs posted an 11th-place team finish in the boys team standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.